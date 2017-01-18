(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Camp Pendleton Tests its F-35B Lighting II Capabilities (B-ROLL)

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Emmanuel Necoechea 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. -- Camp Pendleton tests its flight line capabilities for the F-35B Lightning II fix wing jet at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Jan. 18. (Marine Corps Photos by Lance Cpl. Emmanuel Necoechea/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 19:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505624
    VIRIN: 170118-M-EN121-001
    Filename: DOD_104004295
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton Tests its F-35B Lighting II Capabilities (B-ROLL), by LCpl Emmanuel Necoechea, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    MCI-West
    F-35B Lighting II

