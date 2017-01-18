CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. -- Camp Pendleton tests its flight line capabilities for the F-35B Lightning II fix wing jet at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Jan. 18. (Marine Corps Photos by Lance Cpl. Emmanuel Necoechea/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 19:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505624
|VIRIN:
|170118-M-EN121-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104004295
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Pendleton Tests its F-35B Lighting II Capabilities (B-ROLL), by LCpl Emmanuel Necoechea, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
