    DVIDS Videos of the Day – Jan. 18th, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A highlight of video products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL VIDEOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/video/dvids-videos-of-the-day-011817

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    U.S. COAST GUARD ACADEMY
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USCGA

    JOINT TASK FORCE – NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION 58th PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/JTF-NCRPI

    432D WING/PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/432WG

    COMMANDER, U.S. 3rd FLEET
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/COM-US3rdFleet

    I MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/I-MEF

    24th PRESS CAMP HEADQUARTERS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/24PCH

    11th MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/11MEU

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 17:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505618
    Filename: DOD_104004100
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Videos of the Day – Jan. 18th, 2017, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

