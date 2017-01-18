(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Reserve Report Jan. 18, 2016

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Devan Barnett 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    The Reserve Report is a bimonthly newscast featuring news from across Marine Forces Reserve. This episode features a WWII Marine that turns 100, the retirement of the honorable Mr. Mabus, and Marines participating in cold weather training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 08:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 505616
    VIRIN: 170118-M-QY382-860
    Filename: DOD_104004068
    Length: 00:04:33
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Report Jan. 18, 2016, by LCpl Devan Barnett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

