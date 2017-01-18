(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Undersecretary of Defense Speaks at Center for Strategic and International Studies

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News   

    Frank Kendall, Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition,
    Technology and Logistics, provides his final public address in that role, discussing the release of his book titled "Getting Defense Acquisition Right" at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Jan. 17, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 17:05
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 505610
    Filename: DOD_104004041
    Length: 01:09:14
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Undersecretary of Defense Speaks at Center for Strategic and International Studies, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ceremonies
    Frank Kendall
    Briefings and Speeches
    DOD News
    Latest Videos
    Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT