Frank Kendall, Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition,
Technology and Logistics, provides his final public address in that role, discussing the release of his book titled "Getting Defense Acquisition Right" at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Jan. 17, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 17:05
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|505610
|Filename:
|DOD_104004041
|Length:
|01:09:14
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, Undersecretary of Defense Speaks at Center for Strategic and International Studies, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
