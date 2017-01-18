(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Retirement Ceremony in Honor of the Honorable Frank Kendall

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia & Visual Information Directorate

    Retirement Ceremony in honor of the Honorable Frank Kendall, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics
    18 January 2017
    1400-1500
    Pentagon Auditorium

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 16:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 505607
    Filename: DOD_104004038
    Length: 01:09:14
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement Ceremony in Honor of the Honorable Frank Kendall, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Retirement Ceremony
    Frank Kendall
    Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT