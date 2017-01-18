(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2017 MSNG Inauguration Sendoff-Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Williams 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi

    Lt. Col. Jody Smith, MSNG Director of Military Support, discusses the importance of the Mississippi National Guard mission during the 2017 Inauguration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 15:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 505587
    VIRIN: 170118-Z-ZM469-0001
    Filename: DOD_104003649
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    Web Views: 28
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 MSNG Inauguration Sendoff-Interview, by SSG Michael Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Mississippi National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT