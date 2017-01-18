Lt. Col. Jody Smith, MSNG Director of Military Support, discusses the importance of the Mississippi National Guard mission during the 2017 Inauguration.
|01.18.2017
|01.18.2017 15:12
|Interviews
|505587
|170118-Z-ZM469-0001
|DOD_104003649
|00:04:31
|JACKSON, MS, US
This work, 2017 MSNG Inauguration Sendoff-Interview, by SSG Michael Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
