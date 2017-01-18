Joint Task Force National Capital Region is responsible for coordinating all military ceremonial support on behalf of the Presidential Inaugural Committee and the Joint Congressional Committee on Inauguration Ceremonies.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 15:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505585
|VIRIN:
|170118-N-GR168-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104003647
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Provides Inauguration Coordination, by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
