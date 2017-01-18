(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Provides Inauguration Coordination

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie 

    DoD News   

    Joint Task Force National Capital Region is responsible for coordinating all military ceremonial support on behalf of the Presidential Inaugural Committee and the Joint Congressional Committee on Inauguration Ceremonies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 15:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505585
    VIRIN: 170118-N-GR168-001
    Filename: DOD_104003647
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Provides Inauguration Coordination, by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Presidential Inauguration
    JTF-NCR
    DoD News
    DefenseTV
    Latest Video
    DoD News Infocus

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT