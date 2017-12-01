(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, I Corps, realign their ranks

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Video by Sgt. Kelly Wiebe 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    HHB, I Corps re-flags, taking their ranks. Alpha merges with the Headquarters Support Company (HSC), while Bravo and Charlie unify to become Signal, Intelligence and Sustainment (SIS) Company.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505582
    VIRIN: 170118-A-XD395-001
    Filename: DOD_104003581
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: JBLM, WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, I Corps, realign their ranks, by SGT Kelly Wiebe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    JBLM
    I Corps

