    All Hands Update: OPSEC Critical Information

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Video by Daniel Zaborowski 

    All Hands Update

    It is important to be aware of the information you share.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 15:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 505578
    VIRIN: 170118-N-WO545-002
    Filename: DOD_104003550
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: OPSEC Critical Information, by Daniel Zaborowski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    OPSEC
    Navy
    All Hands Update
    Operation Security
    AHU
    critical information

