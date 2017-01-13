(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Humbled by First-time Opportunity

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Video by Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    The Air Force Wounded Warrior program held its Warrior CARE event January 9th through the 13th. See how Staff Sergeant Bryan Nelson's journey has helped him move forward during this week long event held at Joint Base San Antonio Randolph!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 14:23
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Wounded Warrior Humbled by First-time Opportunity, by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Airman Magazine
    United States Air Force
    Air Force News
    WOUNDED WARRIOR CARE
    AFW2
    502nd Air Base Wing Joint Base San Antonio
    United States Air Force Air Education and Training Command Air Force Wounded Warrior Warrior Care

