    Boots in the Snow

    STORDAL, NORWAY

    01.15.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Victoria Ross 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 arrived at Vaernes Garnison early in the morning as part of Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victoria Ross)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 11:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505553
    VIRIN: 170115-M-DX405-001
    Filename: DOD_104002832
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: STORDAL, NO 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boots in the Snow, by LCpl Victoria Ross, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Bravo Company
    USMC
    1/2
    United
    B Co
    Norway
    Marine Corps
    infantry
    Black Sea Rotational Force
    1st Battalion 2nd Marines
    BSRF 17.1
    MRF-E 17.1
    Marine Rotational Force Europe
    suppressors
    Home Guard 12
    Varnes Garnison

