    Lightning II strikes Iwakuni, F35's arrive

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.18.2017

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Two F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, land at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 18, 2017. VMFA-121 conducted a permanent change of station to MCAS Iwakuni, from MCAS Yuma, Ariz., and now belongs to Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force. The F-35B Lightning II is a fifth-generation fighter, which is the world’s first operational supersonic short takeoff and vertical landing aircraft. The F-35B brings strategic agility, operational flexibility and tactical supremacy to III MEF with a mission radius greater than that of the F/A-18 Hornet and AV-8B Harrier II in support of the U.S. – Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cheyenne Newman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 07:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505535
    VIRIN: 170118-M-OL129-0002
    Filename: DOD_104002412
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning II strikes Iwakuni, F35's arrive, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

