    Gas Up: SPMAGTF tests Expedient Refueling System

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.06.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kyle McNan 

    5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 371, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, test their helicopter expedient refueling system while forward deployed in the Middle East, Jan. 6, 2017. This system allows for aircraft to refuel almost anywhere on the battlefield, and extends the reach of the SPMAGTF’s crisis response capabilities far beyond their normal area of operation.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 08:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505529
    VIRIN: 170106-M-FX760-046
    Filename: DOD_104002316
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gas Up: SPMAGTF tests Expedient Refueling System, by LCpl Kyle McNan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Central Command
    Marine Wing Support Squadron 371
    crisis response
    SPMAGTFCRCC
    Expedient refueling system

