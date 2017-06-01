U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 371, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, test their helicopter expedient refueling system while forward deployed in the Middle East, Jan. 6, 2017. This system allows for aircraft to refuel almost anywhere on the battlefield, and extends the reach of the SPMAGTF’s crisis response capabilities far beyond their normal area of operation.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 08:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505529
|VIRIN:
|170106-M-FX760-046
|Filename:
|DOD_104002316
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gas Up: SPMAGTF tests Expedient Refueling System, by LCpl Kyle McNan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
