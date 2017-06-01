Gas Up: SPMAGTF tests Expedient Refueling System

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/505529" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 371, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, test their helicopter expedient refueling system while forward deployed in the Middle East, Jan. 6, 2017. This system allows for aircraft to refuel almost anywhere on the battlefield, and extends the reach of the SPMAGTF’s crisis response capabilities far beyond their normal area of operation.