Lightning II strikes Iwakuni, F-35B's arrive

Two F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, land at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 18, 2017. VMFA-121 conducted a permanent change of station to MCAS Iwakuni, from MCAS Yuma, Ariz., and now belongs to Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force. The F-35B Lightning II is a fifth-generation fighter, which is the world’s first operational supersonic short takeoff and vertical landing aircraft. The F-35B brings strategic agility, operational flexibility and tactical supremacy to III MEF with a mission radius greater than that of the F/A-18 Hornet and AV-8B Harrier II in support of the U.S. – Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Waiyan Tin)
01.18.2017
01.18.2017
|B-Roll
|505524
|170118-M-IK654-0001
|DOD_104002236
|00:04:46
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|1
|0
|0
|0
