    Change of Responsibility Ceremony, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.12.2017

    Video by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Command Sgt. Maj. Charles L. Burrow, outgoing, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Cristopher L. Mullinax, incoming Commander Sergeant Major, during the change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 12, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 04:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505513
    VIRIN: 170112-A-YG900-001
    Filename: DOD_104001964
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Responsibility Ceremony, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Italy
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    commander
    1st Battalion
    Training
    503rd Infantry Regiment
    Command Sgt. Maj.
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    U.S Army Soldier
    TSAE
    Caserma Ederle
    Antonio Bedin
    U.S.ARMY Europa
    Training support Center Vicenza
    Training Support Activity Europa
    Visual Specialist
    Lt. Col. Michael P. Wagner
    Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Mullinax
    Command Sgt. Maj. Charles L. Burrow

