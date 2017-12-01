Command Sgt. Maj. Charles L. Burrow, outgoing, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Cristopher L. Mullinax, incoming Commander Sergeant Major, during the change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 12, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 04:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505513
|VIRIN:
|170112-A-YG900-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104001964
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Change of Responsibility Ceremony, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
