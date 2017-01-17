Navy Adm. Harry B. Harris Jr., commander of U.S. Pacific
Command, speaks at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Jan. 17, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 03:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505511
|Filename:
|DOD_104001869
|Length:
|01:59:19
|Location:
|NEW DELHI, IN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PACOM Commander Speaks at Raisina Dialogue, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT