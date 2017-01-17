(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PACOM Commander Speaks at Raisina Dialogue

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW DELHI, INDIA

    01.17.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Logistics Agency

    Navy Adm. Harry B. Harris Jr., commander of U.S. Pacific
    Command, speaks at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Jan. 17, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 03:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505511
    Filename: DOD_104001869
    Length: 01:59:19
    Location: NEW DELHI, IN 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACOM Commander Speaks at Raisina Dialogue, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hamid Karzai
    Raisina Dialogue
    Antonio Guterres
    Shri Narendra Modi
    Prakash Sharan Mahat
    Kevin Rudd
    M. J. Akbar

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT