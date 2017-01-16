News package about three units at Bagram Airfield coming together to find a new way to rescue isolated individuals in Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 01:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505503
|VIRIN:
|170114-F-ZD638-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104001447
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bagram responders form Dream Team, by TSgt Robert Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT