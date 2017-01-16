(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bagram responders form Dream Team

    AFGHANISTAN

    01.16.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Smith 

    455th Air Expeditionary Wing

    News package about three units at Bagram Airfield coming together to find a new way to rescue isolated individuals in Afghanistan.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 01:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505503
    VIRIN: 170114-F-ZD638-001
    Filename: DOD_104001447
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bagram responders form Dream Team, by TSgt Robert Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Department of Defense
    Bagram Airfield
    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    DOD
    774th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron
    455th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Rescue
    Bagram
    Aeromedical
    455th AEW
    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    Afghanistan
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    C-130
    455 Air Expeditionary Wing
    455 AEW
    83rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron
    774th
    83rd
    Freedom's Sentinel
    Resolute Support
    455th Aeromedical Expeditionary Squadron
    Vulture Rescue

