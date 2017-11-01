(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KUWAIT

    01.11.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lloyd Harger 

    U.S. Army Central

    The 176th Engineer Brigade assembled a new type of metal framed building for use as housing, dining facility, and office space in an effort to improve the quality of life for Soldiers deployed to Camp Redleg.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 05:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505501
    VIRIN: 170111-A-NI347-464
    Filename: DOD_104001238
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building a Better Life, by SSG Lloyd Harger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Central
    176th Engineer Brigade
    Camp Redleg
    SSG Lloyd Harger

