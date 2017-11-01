The 176th Engineer Brigade assembled a new type of metal framed building for use as housing, dining facility, and office space in an effort to improve the quality of life for Soldiers deployed to Camp Redleg.
This work, Building a Better Life, by SSG Lloyd Harger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
