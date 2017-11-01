Across the AOR - MG Ortner at Camp Redleg

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this look Across the U.S. Army Central Area of Operations, we follow MG Blake Ortner, Commanding General of the 29th Infantry Division (L) as he visits Camp Redleg. The 176th Engineer Brigade assembled a new type of metal framed building for use as housing, dining facility, and office space in an effort to improve the quality of life for Soldiers deployed to Camp Redleg.