MLK March and Ceremony

The actions and words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. remain an inspiration for people around the world. At Osan Air Base, Korea, SrA Chris Duckworth takes us to an event where Dr. King's memory was celebrated with actions and words meant to inspire others to carry on his legacy.