The actions and words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. remain an inspiration for people around the world. At Osan Air Base, Korea, SrA Chris Duckworth takes us to an event where Dr. King's memory was celebrated with actions and words meant to inspire others to carry on his legacy.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 23:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505487
|Filename:
|DOD_103999238
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MLK March and Ceremony, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT