    MLK March and Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.17.2017

    Courtesy Video

    American Forces Network Pacific

    The actions and words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. remain an inspiration for people around the world. At Osan Air Base, Korea, SrA Chris Duckworth takes us to an event where Dr. King's memory was celebrated with actions and words meant to inspire others to carry on his legacy.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 23:44
    Category: Package
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MLK March and Ceremony, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Osan Air Base
    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

