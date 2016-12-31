Kadena Air Base: Mission Recap 2016

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/505481" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As we look ahead toward another wonderful year as Shoguns, we take a look back to the amazing work we accomplished in 2016. This Year in Review video features Airmen in the Pacific region involved in joint and bilateral activities supporting expeditionary operations to defend and deter aggression in the region. We hope you had a great year, enjoy some of the big moments in 2016 and continue to follow and share #TeamKadena's Air Force journey in the new year.