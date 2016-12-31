As we look ahead toward another wonderful year as Shoguns, we take a look back to the amazing work we accomplished in 2016. This Year in Review video features Airmen in the Pacific region involved in joint and bilateral activities supporting expeditionary operations to defend and deter aggression in the region. We hope you had a great year, enjoy some of the big moments in 2016 and continue to follow and share #TeamKadena's Air Force journey in the new year.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 23:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505481
|VIRIN:
|161231-F-BT441-415
|Filename:
|DOD_103999172
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kadena Air Base: Mission Recap 2016, by SrA Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT