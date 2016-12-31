(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kadena Air Base: Mission Recap 2016

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.31.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Devin Nothstine 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    As we look ahead toward another wonderful year as Shoguns, we take a look back to the amazing work we accomplished in 2016. This Year in Review video features Airmen in the Pacific region involved in joint and bilateral activities supporting expeditionary operations to defend and deter aggression in the region. We hope you had a great year, enjoy some of the big moments in 2016 and continue to follow and share #TeamKadena's Air Force journey in the new year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2016
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 23:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505481
    VIRIN: 161231-F-BT441-415
    Filename: DOD_103999172
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena Air Base: Mission Recap 2016, by SrA Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    aerial
    airmen
    Kadena
    operations
    leadership
    Fighter
    pacific
    f-15
    creativity
    professional
    power
    anniversary
    legacy
    Squadron
    resilience
    presence
    people
    flight
    jet
    exercise
    maintenance
    airman
    partnership
    economy
    readiness
    training
    warfighter
    realistic
    innovation
    projection

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT