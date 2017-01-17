Astronaut Eugene Cernan a former U.S. Navy Captain passed away at age 82. Cernan was the last astronaut to walk on the moon. During his 13 years with NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Cernan earned several distinctions. He was also the second American to walk in outer space and one of only three men who have flown to the moon twice. Clip excerpts from NASA and "Last Man on the Moon" by Mark Stewart Productions.
