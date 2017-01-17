(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Last Man on the Moon

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Video by Butch Livingston 

    All Hands Magazine

    Astronaut Eugene Cernan a former U.S. Navy Captain passed away at age 82. Cernan was the last astronaut to walk on the moon. During his 13 years with NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Cernan earned several distinctions. He was also the second American to walk in outer space and one of only three men who have flown to the moon twice. Clip excerpts from NASA and "Last Man on the Moon" by Mark Stewart Productions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 20:55
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Last Man on the Moon, by Butch Livingston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    navy
    all hands magazine

