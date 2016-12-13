Coast Guard members from Kodiak hold the Santa to the Villages event in remote Alaskan villages in the Kodiak area, throughout the middle of December, 2016. Air Station Kodiak helicopter crews brought Santa, elves and gifts to children and teachers. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren Steenson.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 19:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505467
|VIRIN:
|161223-G-MV622-1025
|Filename:
|DOD_103999029
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Santa to the Villages, by PO3 Lauren Steenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT