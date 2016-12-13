(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Santa to the Villages

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2016

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren Steenson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17 PADET Kodiak

    Coast Guard members from Kodiak hold the Santa to the Villages event in remote Alaskan villages in the Kodiak area, throughout the middle of December, 2016. Air Station Kodiak helicopter crews brought Santa, elves and gifts to children and teachers. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren Steenson.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2016
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 19:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505467
    VIRIN: 161223-G-MV622-1025
    Filename: DOD_103999029
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa to the Villages, by PO3 Lauren Steenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    holiday
    santa
    comrel

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT