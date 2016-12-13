video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard members from Kodiak hold the Santa to the Villages event in remote Alaskan villages in the Kodiak area, throughout the middle of December, 2016. Air Station Kodiak helicopter crews brought Santa, elves and gifts to children and teachers. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren Steenson.