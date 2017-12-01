(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment Re-enlist

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Phillip Elgie 

    1st Marine Division

    U. S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment Re-Enlist aboard Camp Pendleton on January 12, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Phillip Elgie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 17:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505428
    VIRIN: 170112-M-ER198-001
    Filename: DOD_103998432
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment Re-enlist, by SSgt Phillip Elgie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton
    2nd Battalion
    Formation
    Reenlist
    USMC
    Reenlistment
    Blue Diamond
    U.S. Marine Corps
    4th Marine Regiment
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    Brotherhood

