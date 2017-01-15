U.S. service members participate in the Department of Defense Dress Rehearsal in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the Inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Bria Milcherska)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 13:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505417
|VIRIN:
|170120-D-LS717-002
|Filename:
|DOD_103997947
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Department of Defense Dress Rehearsal, by Cpl Bria Milcherska, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
