    Inside a Soviet Ghost Town: Skrunda-1, B-Roll

    SKRUNDA-1, LATVIA

    12.31.2016

    A former secret Soviet town in Latvia is now being used for urban contact training. Skrundra-1, as it’s known, used to house a radar building which scanned the skies of western Europe.

    The Latvian Ministry of Defense has just started using a former secret Soviet town for urban contact training. Skundra-1 used to be home to 5,000 Russians from the scientific and military community. The site housed a radar building which was demolished once Latvia gained independence following the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991. The footage includes aerial shots of the site showing old apartment blocks, interior shots and live-fire training.

    SHOTLIST

    (00:00) DRONE SHOTS OF SKRUNDA-1 TRAINING AREA, OLD SOVIET STYLE APARTMENT BLOCKS

    (00:34) DRONE SHOT OF LATVIAN MILITARY ENTERING ONE OF THE ABANDONED BUILDINGS

    (00:40) VARIOUS SHOTS OF LATVIAN SOLDIERS FIRING INSIDE ABANDONED BUILDING

    (01:05) US TROOPS INSIDE ABANDONED BUILDING, DISCUSSING TACTICS

    (01:14) US TROOPS WALKING THROUGH ABANDONED BUILDING IN FULL CAMOUFLAGE

    (01:18) US SOLDIER PREPARING WEAPON AND AMMUNITION

    (01:23) CLOSE UP OF US SOLDIER WEARING NIGHT VISION

    (01:28) US SOLDIERS WALKING OUTSIDE WITHIN SKRUNDA-1

    (01:40) LATVIAN SOLDIER MANNING MACHINE GUN ON TOP OF VEHICLE

    (01:44) CHILD’S BEDROOM WALLPAPER HANGING OFF THE WALLS INSIDE ABANDONED TOWER BLOCK

    (01:48) SKRUNDA-1 THROUGH SMASHED GLASS WINDOW

    (01:54) TORN POSTER ON FLOOR OF ABANDONED BUILDING

    (01:57) INSIDE OF ABANDONED APARTMENT

    (02:20) STAIRWELL OF ABANDONED APARTMENT BLOCK

    (02:27) VLADIMIR LENIN MURAL IN ABANDONED SKRUNDA-1 CINEMA

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2016
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 13:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505404
    Filename: DOD_103997817
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: SKRUNDA-1, LV
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

