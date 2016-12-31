Inside a Soviet Ghost Town: Skrunda-1, B-Roll

A former secret Soviet town in Latvia is now being used for urban contact training. Skrundra-1, as it’s known, used to house a radar building which scanned the skies of western Europe.
The Latvian Ministry of Defense has just started using a former secret Soviet town for urban contact training. Skundra-1 used to be home to 5,000 Russians from the scientific and military community. The site housed a radar building which was demolished once Latvia gained independence following the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991. The footage includes aerial shots of the site showing old apartment blocks, interior shots and live-fire training.
SHOTLIST
(00:00) DRONE SHOTS OF SKRUNDA-1 TRAINING AREA, OLD SOVIET STYLE APARTMENT BLOCKS
(00:34) DRONE SHOT OF LATVIAN MILITARY ENTERING ONE OF THE ABANDONED BUILDINGS
(00:40) VARIOUS SHOTS OF LATVIAN SOLDIERS FIRING INSIDE ABANDONED BUILDING
(01:05) US TROOPS INSIDE ABANDONED BUILDING, DISCUSSING TACTICS
(01:14) US TROOPS WALKING THROUGH ABANDONED BUILDING IN FULL CAMOUFLAGE
(01:18) US SOLDIER PREPARING WEAPON AND AMMUNITION
(01:23) CLOSE UP OF US SOLDIER WEARING NIGHT VISION
(01:28) US SOLDIERS WALKING OUTSIDE WITHIN SKRUNDA-1
(01:40) LATVIAN SOLDIER MANNING MACHINE GUN ON TOP OF VEHICLE
(01:44) CHILD’S BEDROOM WALLPAPER HANGING OFF THE WALLS INSIDE ABANDONED TOWER BLOCK
(01:48) SKRUNDA-1 THROUGH SMASHED GLASS WINDOW
(01:54) TORN POSTER ON FLOOR OF ABANDONED BUILDING
(01:57) INSIDE OF ABANDONED APARTMENT
(02:20) STAIRWELL OF ABANDONED APARTMENT BLOCK
(02:27) VLADIMIR LENIN MURAL IN ABANDONED SKRUNDA-1 CINEMA
LEAVE A COMMENT