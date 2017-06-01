(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Confined Spaces

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lisa Gonzales 

    Air Force Safety Center

    Risk Management in 45 second or less with Dr. Love. Dr. Love discusses confined spaces. If you think you're working in a confined space that isn't properly identified contact your confined spaces program team or your safety representative for assistance.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Confined Spaces, by TSgt Lisa Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

