The 112th Cyber Operations Squadron fights on a new front, defending against intangible threats encountered in cyberspace. The members of the 112th COS utilize a unique skillset acquired through diligent training, adaptive work mentalities, and a love of what they do, to ensure the safety of their networks and systems.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 13:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505388
|VIRIN:
|170117-Z-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103997522
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 112th COS Safeguards Cyberspace, by SGT Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
