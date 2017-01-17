(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    112th COS Safeguards Cyberspace

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Video by Sgt. Shane Smith 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard

    The 112th Cyber Operations Squadron fights on a new front, defending against intangible threats encountered in cyberspace. The members of the 112th COS utilize a unique skillset acquired through diligent training, adaptive work mentalities, and a love of what they do, to ensure the safety of their networks and systems.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 112th COS Safeguards Cyberspace, by SGT Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

