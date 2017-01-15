(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Units Rehearse for 58th Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.15.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Green 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Members of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard march down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington D.C., January 15, 2017, as part of the Department of Defense Dress Rehersal for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Green)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 12:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505387
    VIRIN: 170115-D-EW070-0001
    Filename: DOD_103997506
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Units Rehearse for 58th Inauguration, by SrA Ryan Green, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USCG
    POTUS
    U.S. Navy Band
    USN
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump

