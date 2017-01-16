Soldiers from the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), 149th Aviation Regiment, Oklahoma Army National Guard conduct pre-mobilization training at Camp Gruber, Oklahoma, before deploying in February in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2017
|01.17.2017 15:36
|Package
|Location:
|CAMP GRUBER, OK, US
This work, Chinook Aviation Battalion Gears Up for Deployment, by SSG Christopher Bruce, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
