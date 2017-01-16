(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chinook Aviation Battalion Gears Up for Deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP GRUBER, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Bruce  

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), 149th Aviation Regiment, Oklahoma Army National Guard conduct pre-mobilization training at Camp Gruber, Oklahoma, before deploying in February in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
    Package ready for air.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 15:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505384
    VIRIN: 170116-A-KJ752-587
    Filename: DOD_103997503
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: CAMP GRUBER, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chinook Aviation Battalion Gears Up for Deployment, by SSG Christopher Bruce, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Chinook
    Oklahoma Army National Guard
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT