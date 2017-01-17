(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Meeting of the Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense session: opening remarks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    01.17.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel

    The Military Committee, NATO’s highest Military Authority, is meeting in Chiefs of Defense Session on 17-18 Jan 2017, at the NATO Headquarters, Brussels, Belgium. General Petr Pavel, Chairman of the Military Committee, is presiding over the meeting. The Chiefs of Defense will discuss the NATO Command Structure Functional Assessment, NATO’s strengthened Defense and Deterrence posture and the implementation of the Projecting Stability Initiative. They will also review the way forward for the RESOLUTE SUPPORT Mission in Afghanistan, meet with their Mediterranean Dialogue and Interoperability Platform counterparts, and partners Georgia and Ukraine. They will also have a broad discussion on Russia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 06:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505356
    Filename: DOD_103997193
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO Military Committee
    Chiefs of Defense Session
    RESOLUTE SUPPORT Mission
    Petr Pavel
    Chairman of the Military Committee
    Projecting Stability Initiative

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT