Meeting of the Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense session: opening remarks

The Military Committee, NATO’s highest Military Authority, is meeting in Chiefs of Defense Session on 17-18 Jan 2017, at the NATO Headquarters, Brussels, Belgium. General Petr Pavel, Chairman of the Military Committee, is presiding over the meeting. The Chiefs of Defense will discuss the NATO Command Structure Functional Assessment, NATO’s strengthened Defense and Deterrence posture and the implementation of the Projecting Stability Initiative. They will also review the way forward for the RESOLUTE SUPPORT Mission in Afghanistan, meet with their Mediterranean Dialogue and Interoperability Platform counterparts, and partners Georgia and Ukraine. They will also have a broad discussion on Russia.
