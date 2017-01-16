(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OAR-POLAND First Rounds Down

    POLAND

    01.16.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thanh Pham 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    Soldiers of 3rd ABCT, 4th Infantry Division, fire their first rounds just a few days within personnel and equipment arriving into the country of Poland. The Soldiers worked long hours to be able to build quick and efficient combat power, showing they are capable of arriving on ground ready to fight.

    Soundbites:
    CPT Justin Bowen (C. Co, 1-8 INF Commander)
    CPT Sean Griffin (A. Co, 1-8 INF Commander)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 15:05
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OAR-POLAND First Rounds Down, by SSG Thanh Pham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

