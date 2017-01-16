Soldiers of 3rd ABCT, 4th Infantry Division, fire their first rounds just a few days within personnel and equipment arriving into the country of Poland. The Soldiers worked long hours to be able to build quick and efficient combat power, showing they are capable of arriving on ground ready to fight.
Soundbites:
CPT Justin Bowen (C. Co, 1-8 INF Commander)
CPT Sean Griffin (A. Co, 1-8 INF Commander)
This work, OAR-POLAND First Rounds Down, by SSG Thanh Pham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
