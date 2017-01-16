(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Col. John Dorrian

    01.16.2017

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Col. John Dorrian talks to a Sky News Arabia reporter about a conference in Riyadh among 14 military chiefs of staff from members of the global anti-ISIL Coalition.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 13:57
    John Dorrian
    ISIS
    ISIL
    anti-ISIL Coalition

