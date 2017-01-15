(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DOD holds dress rehearsal

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2017

    Video by Sgt. Eric Keenan 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Service members from different branches participate in the Department of Defense Dress Rehearsal in Washington D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Gaurd components, provided ceremonial support and defense support of civil authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Eric Keenan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 08:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505324
    VIRIN: 170115-D-SE090-002
    Filename: DOD_103996537
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOD holds dress rehearsal, by Sgt Eric Keenan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    POTUS
    Inauguration
    Dress Rehearsal
    Inaugural Parade
    R-day
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    58th Presidential Inauguration

