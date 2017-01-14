Missouri National Guard Stands at Ready with Midwest Ice Storm

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/505312" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Missouri Department of Transportation and other local agencies kept major roads clean and ice-free during the Midwest Winter Storm. Governor Greitens and State agencies kept the citizens informed of road conditions, minimizing traffic and limiting accidents. The accessible roads made it possible for first responders and electric companies to navigate to emergency situations. The Missouri National Guard quickly mobilized and stood at the ready in case disaster struck.



The 220th Engineering Company out of Festus Missouri had soldiers and road clearing equipment on standby.



The 1035th Maintenance Company out of Lambert, St. Louis, provides limited tactical generator support to keep important civil infrastructure and key resources operational.





Last year during the Historic Missouri Floods, the 220th was pumping water out of affected areas near the Valley Park Levy. The Missouri National Guard is always ready to serve its fellow citizens whenever natural disaster strikes.