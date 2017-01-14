(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Missouri National Guard Stands at Ready with Midwest Ice Storm

    MO, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Elise Rich 

    131st Bomb Wing

    The Missouri Department of Transportation and other local agencies kept major roads clean and ice-free during the Midwest Winter Storm. Governor Greitens and State agencies kept the citizens informed of road conditions, minimizing traffic and limiting accidents. The accessible roads made it possible for first responders and electric companies to navigate to emergency situations. The Missouri National Guard quickly mobilized and stood at the ready in case disaster struck.

    The 220th Engineering Company out of Festus Missouri had soldiers and road clearing equipment on standby.

    The 1035th Maintenance Company out of Lambert, St. Louis, provides limited tactical generator support to keep important civil infrastructure and key resources operational.


    Last year during the Historic Missouri Floods, the 220th was pumping water out of affected areas near the Valley Park Levy. The Missouri National Guard is always ready to serve its fellow citizens whenever natural disaster strikes.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 22:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505312
    VIRIN: 170114-Z-LO006-165
    Filename: DOD_103996222
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: MO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri National Guard Stands at Ready with Midwest Ice Storm, by TSgt Elise Rich, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    Missouri
    Ice
    missouri national guard
    Missouri Air National Guard
    220th Engineer Company
    Festus Mo
    1035th Maintenance Company
    Governor Greitens
    Ice Storm Jupiter
    Historic Missouri Floods
    winterstorm17
    Lambert St. Louis
    Midwest Ice
    Ice storms
    Ice forecast
    Icy roads
    Missouri Dpartment of Transportation
    ice-free

