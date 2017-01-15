Two planes touched down in Wroclaw, Poland as Soldiers from 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division in Wroclaw, Poland on January 15th, 2017. 3-4 ABCT's arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devone Collins / 24th Press Camp Headquarters)
This work, Wheels Down, Roll Out 3/4 ABCT, by SPC Devone Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
