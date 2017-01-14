2017 Inauguration Practice

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/505303" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. services members participate in the DoD Dress Rehearsal for the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD Video by U.S. Army Spc. Jaquan P. Turnbow)