    2017 Inauguration Practice

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2017

    Video by Spc. Jaquan Turnbow 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. services members participate in the DoD Dress Rehearsal for the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD Video by U.S. Army Spc. Jaquan P. Turnbow)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 18:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505303
    VIRIN: 170115-D-OZ383-0001
    Filename: DOD_103996168
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Inauguration Practice, by SPC Jaquan Turnbow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

