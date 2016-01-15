(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Units rehearse for 2017 inaugural parade

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.15.2016

    Video by Spc. Derrick C Maragh 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Service members from various branches participate in the Department of Defense Dress Rehearsal in Washington, D.C., Jan, 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support Of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Army Spc. Derrick Maragh)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2016
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 17:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505300
    VIRIN: 170115-D-MX465-0001
    Filename: DOD_103996159
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Units rehearse for 2017 inaugural parade, by SPC Derrick C Maragh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Potus
    Washington
    D.C.
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump

