    58th inaugural parade rehearsal

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2017

    Video by Spc. Victor F Perez Vargas 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Members of the U.S. Armed Forces and local civil authorities participate in the dress rehearsal for the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Spc. Victor Perez Vargas)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 17:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505298
    VIRIN: 170115-D-GG011-0001
    Filename: DOD_103996112
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th inaugural parade rehearsal, by SPC Victor F Perez Vargas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Cordon
    USMC
    POTUS
    USN
    USAF
    USA
    Army
    U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own"
    Inaugural Parade
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump
    459th AWR
    DCANG Marching Squadron

