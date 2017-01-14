Members of the U.S. Armed Forces and local civil authorities participate in the dress rehearsal for the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Spc. Victor Perez Vargas)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2017 17:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505298
|VIRIN:
|170115-D-GG011-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_103996112
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 58th inaugural parade rehearsal, by SPC Victor F Perez Vargas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
