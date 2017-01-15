(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Inauguration Rehearsal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kaleb Dillard 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. service members participate in the Department of Defense Dress Rehearsal for the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the Inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Marine Corps LCpl. Kaleb Dillard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 17:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505294
    VIRIN: 170115-D-TG825-001
    Filename: DOD_103996108
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inauguration Rehearsal, by LCpl Kaleb Dillard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    Rehearsal
    USMC
    Honor Guard
    Inauguration
    Military Band
    USN
    USAF
    USA
    Parade
    inauguration2017
    58th Presidential Inauguration
    Parade Route

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT