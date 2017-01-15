Members of the United States Armed Forces march in the inaugural parade rehearsal on Pennsylvania Avenue, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Army Pfc. Connor Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2017 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505288
|VIRIN:
|170115-D-HG726-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_103996087
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Department of Defense Inauguration Dress Rehearsal, by PFC Connor Kelly, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
