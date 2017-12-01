(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Staff Sgt. Bridges Interview

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zachary Bridges, a member of the United States Army Band, speaks with a news outlet from his home town about the 58th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 12, 2017. Military personnel assigned to Joint Task Force - National Capitol Region provide military ceremonial support and Defense support of civil authorities during the inaugural period.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 14:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 505267
    VIRIN: 170112-D-SE090-001
    Filename: DOD_103995841
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Bridges Interview, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Band
    'Pershing's Own'
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    58th Presidential Inauguration

