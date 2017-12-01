U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zachary Bridges, a member of the United States Army Band, speaks with a news outlet from his home town about the 58th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 12, 2017. Military personnel assigned to Joint Task Force - National Capitol Region provide military ceremonial support and Defense support of civil authorities during the inaugural period.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2017 14:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|505267
|VIRIN:
|170112-D-SE090-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103995841
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Bridges Interview, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
