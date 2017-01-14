Safe Poland Day in Zagan, Poland, Jan. 14, at Gen. Stanislaw Macek Park. The celebration was an opportunity for the Polish citizens to welcome the Soldiers of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. The 3-4 ABCT’s arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2017 16:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505261
|VIRIN:
|170114-A-GA562-002
|Filename:
|DOD_103995400
|Length:
|00:10:42
|Location:
|ZAGAN, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Poland Welcomes "Iron Brigade" --Broll, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
