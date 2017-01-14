(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Poland Welcomes "Iron Brigade" --Broll

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    01.14.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Holmes 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    Safe Poland Day in Zagan, Poland, Jan. 14, at Gen. Stanislaw Macek Park. The celebration was an opportunity for the Polish citizens to welcome the Soldiers of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. The 3-4 ABCT’s arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    Date Posted: 01.14.2017 16:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505261
    VIRIN: 170114-A-GA562-002
    Filename: DOD_103995400
    Length: 00:10:42
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Poland Welcomes "Iron Brigade" --Broll, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    4th Infantry Division
    Poland
    USAREUR
    Iron Brigade
    Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe
    21st Theater Support Command3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team

