video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/505249" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in Exercise Alligator Dagger in Djibouti, Africa, Dec. 6-22, 2016. The unilateral exercise provided an opportunity for the Makin-Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th MEU to train in amphibious operations and combat sustainment training ashore in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet's mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region.