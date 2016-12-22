U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in Exercise Alligator Dagger in Djibouti, Africa, Dec. 6-22, 2016. The unilateral exercise provided an opportunity for the Makin-Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th MEU to train in amphibious operations and combat sustainment training ashore in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet's mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2017 06:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505249
|VIRIN:
|161222-M-SA496-595
|Filename:
|DOD_103995232
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise Alligator Dagger, by LCpl Zachery Laning, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT