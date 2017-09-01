U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Bravo Troop, 4th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade prepare an AH-64E Apache for operation as a part of the ongoing advise and assist mission at Erbil, Iraq, Jan. 10, 2017. U.S. Army aviation is enabling partnered forces to defeat ISIL by providing air support on the battlefield. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2017 02:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505247
|VIRIN:
|170110-A-TV157-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103995161
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|ERBIL, IQ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AH-64E Apache operations., by SGT Neil Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT