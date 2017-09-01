AH-64E Apache operations.

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Bravo Troop, 4th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade prepare an AH-64E Apache for operation as a part of the ongoing advise and assist mission at Erbil, Iraq, Jan. 10, 2017. U.S. Army aviation is enabling partnered forces to defeat ISIL by providing air support on the battlefield. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)