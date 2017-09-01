(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AH-64E Apache operations.

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    01.09.2017

    Video by Sgt. Neil Stanfield 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Bravo Troop, 4th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade prepare an AH-64E Apache for operation as a part of the ongoing advise and assist mission at Erbil, Iraq, Jan. 10, 2017. U.S. Army aviation is enabling partnered forces to defeat ISIL by providing air support on the battlefield. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.14.2017 02:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505247
    VIRIN: 170110-A-TV157-001
    Filename: DOD_103995161
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: ERBIL, IQ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AH-64E Apache operations., by SGT Neil Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    advise and assist
    Central Command
    CENTCOM
    Mosul
    coalition
    Erbil
    AH-64
    6th Cavalry Regiment
    4th Squadron
    Apache
    Iraq
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade
    ISIS
    ISIL
    CJTF-OIR

