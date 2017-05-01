On Thursday Jan. 5, 2017, guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) departed San Diego for deployment. This is a time lapse video of the ship pulling away from the pier to head off into the Western Pacific. Wayne E. Meyer is apart of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, and will report to U.S. 3rd Fleet, headquartered in San Diego, while deployed to the Western Pacific as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of 3rd Fleet into the region.
This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer DDG 108 Departs for Deployment, by PO3 Kelsey Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
