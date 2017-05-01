(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Wayne E. Meyer DDG 108 Departs for Deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelsey Adams 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet

    On Thursday Jan. 5, 2017, guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) departed San Diego for deployment. This is a time lapse video of the ship pulling away from the pier to head off into the Western Pacific. Wayne E. Meyer is apart of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, and will report to U.S. 3rd Fleet, headquartered in San Diego, while deployed to the Western Pacific as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of 3rd Fleet into the region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 05:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505245
    VIRIN: 170105-N-RM689-001
    Filename: DOD_103995087
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer DDG 108 Departs for Deployment, by PO3 Kelsey Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DDG 108
    3rd Fleet
    Carl Vinson Carrier strike Group
    USS Wayne E. Meyer
    RM689
    Western Pacific Deployment 2017
    WESTPAC 2017
    USS Wayne E. Meyer Departs for Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT