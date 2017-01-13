(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Missouri National Guard Responds to Ice Storms

    MO, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Elise Rich 

    131st Bomb Wing

    The Missouri National Guard has been activated to assistant emergency response agencies with the ice storm wreaking havoc across a 1,000-mile swath of the midwest.

    Ice has started to accumulate on roads, sidewalks, trees, powerlines and houses. Missouri Department of Transportation continues to heavily treat roadways against freezing rain and sleet.

    The National Weather Service has predicted a winter storm that could produce between a quarter inch up to more than half an inch of ice in Missouri, beginning early today.

    Downed powerlines could cause a loss of power in some areas, leaving residents without heat. Temperatures are low, which could cause a potential hazard if prolonged exposure occurs.

    Missouri Guardsmen will be supporting relief agencies throughout affected Missouri areas, with missions that could include assisting stranded motorists, helping with clearing routes and helping residents get to shelter.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 23:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505243
    VIRIN: 170112-Z-LO006-801
    Filename: DOD_103995037
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: MO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri National Guard Responds to Ice Storms, by TSgt Elise Rich, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    weather
    Missouri
    first responders
    ice
    Missouri National Guard
    citizen soldier
    Jupiter
    first response
    bad weather
    citizen airman
    Ice Storm
    70th Troop Command
    MO Guard
    Missouri Air Guard
    icy condition
    MOwinterstorm17
    Governor Greitens
    Ice Storm Jupiter
    MONGA
    Disaster Relieve
    MODOT
    Colonel Mckinney
    ice relief
    bad weather relief
    bad roads

