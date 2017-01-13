(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DVIDS Videos of the Day – Jan. 13th, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A daily highlight of video products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL VIDEOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/video/dvids-videos-of-the-day-011317

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    COMMANDER, U.S. 3rd FLEET
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/COM-US3rdFleet

    U.S. COAST GUARD DISTRICT 7
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USCGD7

    24th PRESS CAMP HEADQUARTERS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/24PCH

    AMERICAN FORCES NETWORK PACIFIC
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/AFN-P

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – KANEOHE BAY
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MCBH

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA COMBAT CAMERA
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MCASYumaComCam

    U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION OFFICE OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS – VISUAL COMMUNICATIONS DIVISION
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USCBP

    AIRMAN MAGAZINE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/Airman

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 18:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505239
    Filename: DOD_103994907
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Videos of the Day – Jan. 13th, 2017, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    DVIDS
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marines
    Army
    42215204
    DVIDS Videos of the Day 011317

