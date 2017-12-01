Service members from various units that make up the Presidential Escort rehearse for the Inaugural Parade on Ft. Myer, Va., Jan. 12, 2017. Military personnel assigned to Joint Task Force - National Capital Region Provided military ceremonial and Defense Support of Civil Authorties duting the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Marine Cpl. Bri Milcherska)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 15:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505222
|VIRIN:
|170112-D-LS717-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103994587
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Presidential Escort Rehearsal for Presidential Inaugural Parade, by Cpl Bria Milcherska, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
