    Presidential Escort Rehearsal for Presidential Inaugural Parade

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Video by Cpl. Bria Milcherska 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Service members from various units that make up the Presidential Escort rehearse for the Inaugural Parade on Ft. Myer, Va., Jan. 12, 2017. Military personnel assigned to Joint Task Force - National Capital Region Provided military ceremonial and Defense Support of Civil Authorties duting the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Marine Cpl. Bri Milcherska)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 15:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505222
    VIRIN: 170112-D-LS717-001
    Filename: DOD_103994587
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presidential Escort Rehearsal for Presidential Inaugural Parade, by Cpl Bria Milcherska, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Presidential Escort
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017

