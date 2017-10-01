A Flying plan is made every year for pilots to complete their training, in order to maintain the necessary hours to be combat ready, pilots will "Surge". A Surge is an increase in flights and manpower allowing pilots to complete their required training and be combat ready.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 15:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505219
|VIRIN:
|170113-F-ZX070-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103994569
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|SHAW, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Shaw AFB Surge, by A1C Justin Warren, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
