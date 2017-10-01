(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Shaw AFB Surge

    SHAW, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Justin Warren 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Flying plan is made every year for pilots to complete their training, in order to maintain the necessary hours to be combat ready, pilots will "Surge". A Surge is an increase in flights and manpower allowing pilots to complete their required training and be combat ready.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 15:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505219
    VIRIN: 170113-F-ZX070-001
    Filename: DOD_103994569
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: SHAW, SC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw AFB Surge, by A1C Justin Warren, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Surge
    ShawAFB

